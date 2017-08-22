Mike Gillislee Says He’s ‘100 Percent’ After Returning To Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — With LeGarrette Blount departing the Patriots in free agency this offseason, newcomer Mike Gillislee figured to be the Patriots’ choice to shoulder the rushing load in 2017.
Yet a nagging hamstring issue kept Gillislee from stepping into his new role for the majority of training camp and for both of the preseason games. That was, until Tuesday.
Gillislee practiced with the Patriots on Tuesday and said afterwards that he’s 100 percent healthy now.
The Patriots acquired Gillislee by making an offer sheet for the restricted free agent. The Bills chose to not match the offer, thus making Gillislee a Patriot.
The 26-year-old rushed for 577 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 rushes last year for Buffalo, and in his career he’s averaged 5.6 yards per carry. The Patriots added Gillislee and Rex Burkhead in the offseason to help make up for the 300-plus touches (and 1,100-plus yards and 18 touchdowns) left by Blount.