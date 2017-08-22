Matt Barnes Placed On DL After Poor Performance In Red Sox’ Loss To Indians

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans who were screaming at their TVs upon seeing Matt Barnes in the eighth inning won’t be shouting for at least 10 days.

The Red Sox placed Barnes on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday, just one day after he failed to record an out as the Red Sox blew a one-run lead in Cleveland on Monday. The cause is what the team termed a “low back strain.”

Right-hander Hector Velazquez was called up to replace Barnes on the roster.

Barnes is 6-3 with a 3.60 ERA on the year, but his numbers have been drastically different at home (1.95 ERA, 0.990 WHIP) than on the road (5.53 ERA, 1.446 WHIP).

On Monday, with the Red Sox leading 4-3 in the eighth inning, Barnes began the inning by walking Francisco Lindor and then allowing an Austin Jackson single. Manager John Farrell then brought in Heath Hembree, who recorded an out before allowing the game-tying single from Edwin Encarnacion. The Indians would go on to win on a throwing error by Brock Holt in the bottom of the ninth.

Farrell explained after the loss that Addison Reed was unavailable to pitch and that he also wanted to limit Brandon Workman’s workload. (Workman ended up taking the loss in the ninth while throwing just eight pitches.)

Seven of the Red Sox’ games in the coming 10 days will be on the road.