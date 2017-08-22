Celtics Reportedly ‘Nearing Deal’ For Kyrie Irving

BOSTON (CBS) – According to a pair of reports Tuesday night, the Celtics and Cavaliers are engaged in trade talks described as “active” and “serious” centered around a trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

Shams Charania of The Vertical first broke the news, calling trade talks “active.”

Cleveland and Boston engaged in active trade discussions centered on Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN followed up a short time later, calling the talks “serious.”

Sources: Boston, Cleveland nearing deal on Kyrie Irving, but details still working to completion. Isaiah Thomas, Crowder, pick(s) in talks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

Irving, who averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, asked the Cavs to trade him earlier in the offseason.

Sources told Wojnarowski details are still being worked out but Thomas, Jae Crowder and picks have been discussed as a possible return to Cleveland in exchange for Irving.