Celtics Reportedly ‘Nearing Deal’ For Kyrie Irving

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, NBA Rumors

BOSTON (CBS) – According to a pair of reports Tuesday night, the Celtics and Cavaliers are engaged in trade talks described as “active” and “serious” centered around a trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

Shams Charania of The Vertical first broke the news, calling trade talks “active.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN followed up a short time later, calling the talks “serious.”

Irving, who averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, asked the Cavs to trade him earlier in the offseason.

Sources told Wojnarowski details are still being worked out but Thomas, Jae Crowder and picks have been discussed as a possible return to Cleveland in exchange for Irving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch