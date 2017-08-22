Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Boston

Labor Day is Monday, September 4, but if there is any holiday that is not just a three-day holiday but a four-day weekend, it is this one. From the Friday before right up till the end of the day itself, America and especially Boston celebrates it with parades, festivals, concerts, fireworks and more. Here are just five of the best Labor Day Weekend Events to be found in and around Boston in 2017.



www.fenway.parkboston.net Fenway Park4 Yawkey WayBoston, MA 02215(800) 854-2196 Date: Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Nobody puts on a more dazzling show these days than the incomparable Lady Gaga, and few are more versatile. Who else can top the pop charts, hold their own in a duet with the legendary Tony Bennett, out-glam Madonna and then sit down and play a classical etude on a baby grand? Fenway Park may be the home of the Red Sox, but for two nights on Labor Day weekend, it will be the setting for Boston’s biggest musical event of the season. Lady Gaga will have no problem filling Fenway’s 37,000-plus seats, not that anybody will be able to sit during her performance.



Free Weekend-Long Lawn Party

www.facebook.com The Lawn on D420 D St.Boston, MA 02210(877) 393-3393 Date: Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2017 “The Lawn on D” down by the Convention Center in South Boston is not as much an address as it is an open space for food festivals, concerts, arts fairs and other events. On Labor Day weekend the Lawn on D will host a free lawn party that will combine all of those and more. For days and days there will be everything from food to face painting, magic to music and more. There will even be free movies in the evening. Admission is free (although the food and services from vendors is not).



Fireworks Over Boston Harbor

www.facebook.com Seaport/North End15 State St., Suite 1100Boston, MA 02109 Date: Saturday, September 2 at 9 p.m. On Saturday night, just after the sun goes down, Bostonians will be once again treated to the annual Labor Day Weekend fireworks display. Fired off from a barge anchored in the Seaport by the North End, the fireworks are visible from the whole of the waterfront. Viewing is best, however, from Charlestown, especially from the area around the Navy Yard and Bunker Hill, as well as from boats and islands in the harbor.

“Fun and Games at Sea” Aboard the USS Constitution

www.ussconstitutionmuseum.org Charlestown Navy YardBuilding 22Charlestown, MA 02129(617) 426-1812 Date: Sunday, September 3 through Tuesday September 5, 2017 from 9 a.m.until 6 p.m. The U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship, the 44-gun frigate U.S.S. Constitution, is completing her renovation in Charlestown Navy Yard, but is open to visitors for tours of at least the top deck. Over Labor Day weekend the sailors who man this legendary vessel will offer a unique view of how the crews of old passed away (what little) free time they had aboard. “Fun and Games at Sea” should be a delight for the whole family, as well as a look through a window in time.



See the Red Sox Play Toronto

www.redsox.com Fenway Park4 Yawkey WayBoston, MA 02215(800) 854-2196 Date: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. Lady Gaga is not the only attraction at Fenway Park on Labor Day Weekend. Fenway is, after all, first and foremost a ballpark, and one of the oldest and most storied in the nation. What better way to bring Labor Day weekend to a close than taking in an evening game at the park, complete with hot dogs, pretzels, peanuts, soda and beer? After a long series away against the Yankees and Indians in late August, the Sox come back to Fenway just in time to play host to Toronto. The Sox are grand hosts, but that doesn’t mean they are going to let the Blue Jays win, especially not on their home turf. Related: Fenway Park Changes Include Larger Dugouts, Repaired Pesky Pole, New Bar, Virtual Reality Batting Cages

