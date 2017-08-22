Goat Spotted In Market Basket Parking Lot

FITCHBURG (CBS) – We’re not kidding around – a goat was spotted in a Market Basket parking lot on Tuesday.
Lee Coggeshall took this photo of a goat looking through the open window of an SUV outside the Market Basket on the John Fitch Highway in Fitchburg at about noon.
“All I can say is I love Fitchburg,” Coggeshall commented on Facebook.
This goat did not appear to cause as big of a scene as one did in a Home Depot parking lot last year. That goat somehow managed to turn on a van’s hazard lights and wipers.
