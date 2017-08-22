Goat Spotted In Market Basket Parking Lot

Filed Under: Goat, Market Basket

FITCHBURG (CBS) – We’re not kidding around – a goat was spotted in a Market Basket parking lot on Tuesday.

Lee Coggeshall took this photo of a goat looking through the open window of an SUV outside the Market Basket on the John Fitch Highway in Fitchburg at about noon.

market basket goat1 Goat Spotted In Market Basket Parking Lot

The Market Basket goat (Photo credit: Lee Coggeshall)

“All I can say is I love Fitchburg,” Coggeshall commented on Facebook.

This goat did not appear to cause as big of a scene as one did in a Home Depot parking lot last year. That goat somehow managed to turn on a van’s hazard lights and wipers.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sam Squailia (@SamSquailia) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Original Post in DFN =)
    https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscussingFitchburgNow/permalink/1484634901559367/

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch