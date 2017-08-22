Driver On Run After Stealing, Crashing Car From Watertown Dealership

Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Car Stolen, Watertown, Watertown Police

WATERTOWN (CBS) — Police are searching for a person they say stole a car from a dealership and crashed it nearby early Tuesday morning.

Watertown Police said a tow operator was loading and unloading cars in the lot of the Lexus of Watertown dealership around 1:45 a.m.

car2 Driver On Run After Stealing, Crashing Car From Watertown Dealership

The dealership where the car was stolen early Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

That’s when they say an unknown person jumped in a Volkswagen and took off down Arsenal Street.

The tow operator reported the car as stolen, and Massachusetts State Police found it crashed on Western Avenue in Brighton a short time later.

The car had heavy damage, with the windshield smashed and the airbags deployed.

car1 Driver On Run After Stealing, Crashing Car From Watertown Dealership

The stolen car was found crashed on Western Avenue a short time later. (WBZ-TV)

The driver had fled on foot. Police said they would likely have head and neck injuries due to the severity of the crash.

That driver is still on the run, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch