Driver On Run After Stealing, Crashing Car From Watertown Dealership

WATERTOWN (CBS) — Police are searching for a person they say stole a car from a dealership and crashed it nearby early Tuesday morning.
Watertown Police said a tow operator was loading and unloading cars in the lot of the Lexus of Watertown dealership around 1:45 a.m.
That’s when they say an unknown person jumped in a Volkswagen and took off down Arsenal Street.
The tow operator reported the car as stolen, and Massachusetts State Police found it crashed on Western Avenue in Brighton a short time later.
The car had heavy damage, with the windshield smashed and the airbags deployed.
The driver had fled on foot. Police said they would likely have head and neck injuries due to the severity of the crash.
That driver is still on the run, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.