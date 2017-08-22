WBZ-TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

By Pamela Gardner
BOSTON (CBS) – The temperature will crank up thanks to a south, southwest wind while a warm front sits to our north and our air mass will become more humid.

As a result, the highs Tuesday will be around 90 degrees, with real feel temps in the mid 90’s. This may be our first (and last!) 90+ degree day at Logan Airport for the month of August.

The last time we hit 90 in Boston was on July 21st (91 degrees), the third day of the July 19-21 heat wave.

hightemps WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

TIMING

There is a chance for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm in the heat this afternoon, but the main line of storms will move through between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

tues3pm WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

Because we lose the daytime heating aspect, the storms won’t be quite as widespread and severe.

tues10pm WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

That’s why the enhanced risk is well west of us.

midnight WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

The slight risk is over western Massachusetts as the storms pass through around sunset.

wed2am WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

Still, an isolated severe storm to strong storms will be possible in central Mass. to the coast overnight.

THREATS

Damaging wind gusts, cloud to ground lightning, and heavy rain will be the main threats.

2017 storm impacts WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

Again,we’re thinking 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the main line (and possible broken line) to move through.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

The cold front will linger across central Mass. early Wednesday morning.

wed9am WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

That means the Cape and Islands could have some thunder-boomers during the morning commute.

wed5pm WBZ TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

Then the drier air filters in Wednesday afternoon for all, and we’re expecting cooler temperatures the rest of the week.

