WBZ-TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Thunderstorm Threat

BOSTON (CBS) – The temperature will crank up thanks to a south, southwest wind while a warm front sits to our north and our air mass will become more humid.

As a result, the highs Tuesday will be around 90 degrees, with real feel temps in the mid 90’s. This may be our first (and last!) 90+ degree day at Logan Airport for the month of August.

The last time we hit 90 in Boston was on July 21st (91 degrees), the third day of the July 19-21 heat wave.

TIMING

There is a chance for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm in the heat this afternoon, but the main line of storms will move through between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Because we lose the daytime heating aspect, the storms won’t be quite as widespread and severe.

That’s why the enhanced risk is well west of us.

The slight risk is over western Massachusetts as the storms pass through around sunset.

Still, an isolated severe storm to strong storms will be possible in central Mass. to the coast overnight.

THREATS

Damaging wind gusts, cloud to ground lightning, and heavy rain will be the main threats.

Again,we’re thinking 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the main line (and possible broken line) to move through.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

The cold front will linger across central Mass. early Wednesday morning.

That means the Cape and Islands could have some thunder-boomers during the morning commute.

Then the drier air filters in Wednesday afternoon for all, and we’re expecting cooler temperatures the rest of the week.