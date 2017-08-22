WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Better Wax Sculpture: Paul Pierce Or Tom Brady?

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s new Dreamland Wax Museum caught the attention of sports fans across New England when their Tom Brady wax sculpture was revealed and it … didn’t look too much like Tom Brady. The museum explained that they would need Brady to sit down with an artist and take over 200 measurements to get an exact recreation of his likeness.

Brady is not the only famous athlete at the museum, though. It actually has several wax figures of famous athletes, and former Celtic Paul Pierce is among them.

Does this wax figure look like Pierce to you?

Twitter user Ben DiGiulio snapped a photo of the Pierce wax sculpture and brought it to the attention of Barstool Sportswho gave the wax figure a big thumbs down.

The below video from the Dreamland Wax Museum also gives a brief glimpse at wax figures of Boston sports legends Larry Bird and Ray Bourque, in addition to one of LeBron James.

Perhaps Pierce can have some measurements done when he’s in town to have his number retired at the TD Garden.

What do you think: which wax sculpture looks closer to the real person, Tom Brady or Paul Pierce? Cast your vote below.

