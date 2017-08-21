Weymouth Mother Was On The Phone When Attacked, Ex-Boyfriend Says

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — As police continue their search for a murder suspect, the family of a Weymouth woman that was killed is forced to grieve and look for a way to move forward.

43-year-old Kerrol Florizel Bailey of Dorchester is wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Michelle Clarke on Saturday, police said. He is considered dangerous and is possibly armed.

Michelle Clarke is the mother of a six-year-old boy.

Andlee Cribb was Clarke’s ex-boyfriend and is the father of her son. The little boy was with him when Clarke was murdered.

Clarke had been on the phone with her son’s dad when she was attacked, according to Cribb.

He recalled, “When I was talking to her on the phone, I heard her say ‘get off me, get off me, no!’ and I hung up the phone and called 911 because I knew she had been attacked.”

Police were back at her Lake Street apartment Monday, examining a trash can where clothes were found.

Cribb said, “I feel bad for [my son] because now he doesn’t have a mother. Him and his mom were so close.”

“Last night, he asked me ‘so she’s never coming back alive?’ and I was like ‘No.'”

In an effort to take control of the situation, Cribb said he was not going to let anger take over.

“I’m going to try and do right by my son, that is my primary goal. I am going to be the man [Clarke] wants me to be.”