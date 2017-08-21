Where To Watch The Eclipse Around Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — If you couldn’t travel south to be in the path of Monday’s solar eclipse, you might be wondering where you can go to catch the rare event.

New England may be outside the path of totality–we’re expecting just 63 percent of the sun to be blocked at the eclipse’s peak–but there are still several fun events and viewing parties you can attend during the eclipse, which will begin in Boston at 1:28 p.m., reach its peak around 2:46 p.m., and end at 3:59 p.m.

Line starting to form outside #Cambridge Public Library for some of the last remaining #Eclipse glasses up for grabs @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/JtJEQVEeKB — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) August 21, 2017

Members of the Astronomical Society of Southern New England will have their largest event on the lawn of Barrington, Rhode Island’s Town Hall, but they’ll also have a smaller viewing party at the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Another viewing club, the South Shore Astronomical Society, will hold viewing parties at the West Bridgewater Public Library from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Scituate Library from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The UMass Dartmouth Observatory will hold a viewing party from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., which will be open to the public. It will be held in the field around the observatory, so there will be plenty of space. Members of the school’s Physics Department available to explain the science behind the cosmic events–and to provide certified safe viewing glasses.

The Watertown Free Public Library is holding a viewing party at Saltonstall Park next to the Watertown Town Hall from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford will have a viewing event with ISO-certified glasses on hand starting at 2 p.m and going until 4 p.m.

Middleboro Public Library will have a viewing party starting at 1:30 p.m. Kids will be able to make a sun cookie to eat during the eclipse, and the staff will hand out glasses for safe viewing.