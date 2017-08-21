It Looks Like Tom Brady Really Enjoyed Monday’s Solar Eclipse, But Bill Belichick Didn’t Sound Impressed

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick didn’t have time for Monday’s solar eclipse.

The Patriots head coach was busy addressing the media while the moon went between the earth and the sun, and didn’t take advantage of the partial view the New England area had of the event.

But that didn’t mean his players couldn’t take a peek at the celestial phenomenon. That includes quarterback Tom Brady, who according to the Providence Journal, was among the most vocal players who took a quick look outside of Gillette Stadium on Monday.

A goat observes the eclipse… pic.twitter.com/aJZsRBzEPt — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 21, 2017

It doesn’t look like Brady warned center David Andrews though, who can be seen behind Brady in the photo above taking a quick look without a pair of special glasses. Hopefully he didn’t look for too long, otherwise it’s going to be pretty hard for him to protect his quarterback going forward.

As for Belichick, he gave a typical Belichickian answer when asked about the eclipse at the end of his Monday availability.

“Yeah, yeah. It’s great,” he said with a laugh and shoulder shrug before walking away from the podium.

Belichick is a man of the stars, just not the ones in the sky. Or maybe he’s just waiting for 2024, when New England will be in the path of totality of another solar eclipse.