Report: Roger Goodell Close To Signing Extension Through 2024

BOSTON (CBS) — If you thought Roger Goodell’s job as NFL commissioner was close to the end, you may have to wait a little longer. Goodell is reportedly close to a five-year extension that would keep him in place as league commissioner through 2024.

Daniel Kaplan of the SportsBusiness Journal first had the report on Monday. Goodell’s current deal runs out after the 2019 season. With an extension, Goodell would represent the league’s 32 owners in negotiations toward renewing the collective bargaining agreement, which expires after 2020.

Sept. 1 will mark 11 years since Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue as NFL commissioner.

Reporting today in @sbjsbd NFL close to extending @nflcommish contract for another 5 years thru '24. Goodell's current contract ends in '19 — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) August 21, 2017

Goodell has drawn the ire of Patriots fans for the past three seasons over the way he handled the team’s DeflateGate scandal. He has been widely criticized in recent years for his role in the league office’s inconsistencies in handing out player punishments, particularly in cases of domestic violence.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added on Monday that Goodell’s deal still has “issues to work out” and that the terms of his deal “have not progressed as some thought”, but the extension is still likely to get done. Goodell reportedly earned $150 million over his first eight years as commissioner, and his most recently reported salary is $34 million in 2015.

Goodell is expected to attend Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for the Patriots’ 2017 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.