Red Sox Roast Yankees On Twitter After Series Win

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox took the rubber match of their three-game series against the Yankees on Sunday at Fenway Park. Then the social media team decided to have a little fun with their AL East rival.

It goes all the way back to June 8, when the Yankees mocked the Red Sox’ “Win. Dance. Repeat” catchphrase after winning a three-game series in the Bronx, tweeting “Win. Dominate. Repeat.”

After Sunday’s win at Fenway, which put the Red Sox up by five games in the AL East, the home team “corrected” the Yanks’ burn to show they had not forgotten:

The Yankees are now 32-34 since sending out their initial tweet on June 8, while the Red Sox have gone 37-25 to build their five-game lead. The Red Sox are still just 7-8 against the Yankees on the season, but are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

There’s plenty of time left in the 2017 season as both teams have 39 games to play, but the Red Sox certainly control the AL East for the time being. The Yankees have learned the hard way what can happen when you play with fire on Twitter. And this likely won’t be the last time that either the Yanks or Red Sox get burned.

