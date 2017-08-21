Red Sox Open Important 4-Game Set With Indians

BOSTON (CBS) — Fresh off of taking two of three from the New York Yankees for the second straight weekend, the Red Sox are playing some of their best baseball of the season.

But things don’t get any easier for the Red Sox as they now head to Cleveland for a big four-game set with the Indians, a potential ALDS preview.

The Red Sox own a 2.5 game lead over the Indians in the American League standings (Boston is 4.5 back of the Houston Astros for the top spot in the AL), and this series could be the difference between the first two games of that potential October matchup being at Fenway Park and not Progressive Field. We all remember how important home field advantage was last October, when the Indians swept the Red Sox with relative ease.

But before we start envisioning another October showdown against Terry Francona’s squad, it’s important not to lose sight of just how important this upcoming series is for Boston. The Red Sox have won 14 of 17 in August, while the Indians have won eight of their last 10. Boston has taken two of three from Cleveland this season, and even a split this week would provide a chunk of confidence for the Sox if/when they meet further down the road.

Quite a bit has changed since that brief postseason appearance for the Red Sox last season, with Chris Sale now in the mix in their starting rotation. He’ll get the start on Thursday night in the series finale, looking to exorcise the demons he experiences when facing the Indians (Sale is just 5-7 with a 4.44 ERA in his career against Cleveland). And two of Boston’s best bats against the Indians this season are guys who just showed up, with rookie sensation Rafael Devers 8-for-12 with a double, two homers and three RBI and Eduardo Nunez going 9-for-15 at the dish with four doubles and six RBI in their three games against the Tribe.

Christian Vazquez, who launched Boston to a dramatic 12-10 win over the Indians back on August 1 with a three-run, walk-off homer, is 5-for-12 against Indians pitching this season. Overall, the Red Sox have scored 21 runs and are hitting .324 against the Indians — their highest average against any opponent this season.

Here are the pitching matchups for the upcoming set, which gets underway Monday night at 7:10pm:

Monday

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3, 3.97) vs. Mike Clevinger (6-5, 3.75)

– In his only career start against the Indians back in 2015, Rodriguez twirled eight innings of one-run ball in a Boston victory.

– Clevinger lasted just three innings in a July 31 start in Boston, surrendering five runs off of seven hits.

Tuesday

Doug Fister (2-6, 5.56) vs. Carlos Carrasco (12-5, 3.76)

– Fister picked up one of his two wins of the season against the Indians with 7.2 innings of two-run ball back on July 31. But he was also the losing pitcher in last week’s make-up game at Fenway, allowing five runs in 4.1 innings.

– Carrasco has allowed just one run in 13.2 innings over his last two starts, but was roughed up by the Red Sox on August 1 to the tune of five runs in just 1.2 innings. Mitch Moreland is a career 5-for-11 against the Cleveland righty with three homers.

Wednesday

Drew Pomeranz (12-4, 3.31) vs. Corey Kluber (12-3, 2.67)

– Pomeranz is expected to be on the hill after leaving his start on Friday night against the Yankees in the fourth inning with back spasms. His first win for the Red Sox after being dealt from the Padres last season came against the Indians last August.

– Kluber is Sale’s only competition for the AL Cy Young award this season, though he’s just 2-3 with a 4.48 ERA in his career against Boston. Still, Kluber is one of the best arms in baseball. Just ask Xander Bogaerts, who is 1-for-11 against the righty.

Thursday

Chris Sale (14-5, 2.62) vs. Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.50)

– Sale had his worst outing in a Red Sox uniform against the Indians (his kryptonite), surrendering seven runs on eight hits over five innings back on August 1. Boston won with three runs off of Indians closer Cody Allen in the ninth inning.

– Bauer picked up the win in Boston last week, holding the Red Sox to three runs on seven hits while striking out 11 in 6.2 innings.