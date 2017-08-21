Patriots Receive Some Good News On Elandon Roberts’ Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t look good for Elandon Roberts as he was carted off the field during Saturday night’s preseason loss in Houston.

But the Patriots received a bit of good news on Sunday, as the linebacker’s rib injury doesn’t appear to be anything serious. X-Rays came back negative, according to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport, and Roberts only suffered a bruise.

#Patriots LB Elandon Roberts, carted off vs #Texans, suffered an injury to his ribs. Source said X-Rays were negative. Banged & bruised tho — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2017

That’s a good development for the Patriots, who are a bit thin at the position at the moment. Dont’a Hightower remains on the PUP list and Shea McClellin is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, leaving veteran David Harris, Kyle Van Noy, Jonathan Freeny, Trevor Bates and rookie Harvey Langi to take the preseason reps. Roberts figures to be the Patriots’ third or fourth linebacker after Hightower and Harris.

Roberts played in 13 games for New England last season, racking up 45 combined tackles and a forced fumble. The sixth-round pick out of Houston emerged on the New England D following the surprise trade of Jamie Collins.