Final Vote: Who Won Celebrity 98 Mile?

Filed Under: 98 Mile, celebrity 98 mile, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s time for you to vote for the ultimate winner of Toucher & Rich’s Celebrity 98 Mile! Vote for who you think had the best rap of them all below.

Here’s how each of the preliminary matchups went: Wes Welker defeated Brian Scalabrine; Pete Frates beat Rob Ninkovich; Mike Gorman defeated the Bruins’ Frank Vatrano; rapper Esoteric beat WBZ’s Dan Roche; Sara Underwood beat Brandon Meriweather; and The Guy From Machine defeated Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike. After a winner is determined, T&R will attempt to have the final winner make a live appearance in the Sports Hub studio.

All participants in Celebrity 98 Mile are battling to contribute to a good cause. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will receive a donation of $1,000 each in the winners’ names, with the ultimate winner donating $10,000 thanks to Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Click here for more info and to make a donation of your own.

Cast your vote below! Voting ends at 5AM on Tuesday with the winner being announced later that morning on Toucher & Rich.

