WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Cloud Forecast, Timeline | What To Know | How To Protect Your Eyes | Watch: Anatomy Of An Eclipse

Keller @ Large: Making A Joke Of The First Amendment

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Boston Free Speech Rally, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – Now that the dust has settled on Saturday’s events down at the Common, thankfully with no serious injuries that I know of, we can start to take stock of what really happened.

It doesn’t surprise me that my suggestion of last week – that the community isolate and repudiate the protagonists by completely boycotting their pitiful “rally” – was ignored.

chopper2 Keller @ Large: Making A Joke Of The First Amendment

Thousands of protesters march on Tremont Street in Boston against a ‘Free Speech Rally’ on Boston Common, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

As we saw at the massive Women’s March against Trump last winter and again on Saturday, there are many thousands of people in our community willing to show up and protest peacefully, and that’s a good thing.

getty1 Keller @ Large: Making A Joke Of The First Amendment

Thousands of counter protesters march to a ‘Free Speech Rally’ on Boston Common on August 19, 2017. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

It’s also not surprising that the crowd included a few hundred creepy wanna-be anarchists and others looking for trouble, who found it by roughing up a few Trump supporters and pointlessly confronting the cops.

struggle Keller @ Large: Making A Joke Of The First Amendment

Some counter demonstrators scuffled with Boston Police after the rally on the Common ended Saturday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

If they managed to catch any of the creeps who allegedly threw bodily waste at the police, I call on the district court judges to come up with creative punishment.

scuffle2 Keller @ Large: Making A Joke Of The First Amendment

Some protesters scuffled with riot police escorting conservative activists following a march in Boston against a ‘free speech’ rally on August 19, 2017 in Boston. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

But the whole affair left me with a question: why did the City of Boston issue a permit for this travesty at all?

Given the size of the counter-protesting crowd, I can understand keeping them well away from the fringe rally.

common11 Keller @ Large: Making A Joke Of The First Amendment

An aerial view of protesters on Boston Common demonstrating against a so-called ‘free speech’ rally on the Parkman Bandstand Saturday, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

But barring the media – not even a pool camera was allowed – effectively shut down any public access to the speeches.

That wasn’t necessary to protect public safety.

bandstand Keller @ Large: Making A Joke Of The First Amendment

The ‘free speech’ rally was confined to the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common Saturday as barriers and police held back a massive protest. (WBZ-TV)

It deprived the public of a good chance to hear how little these folks had to offer.

And it made a joke of the First Amendment just when it needs to be taken more seriously than ever.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch