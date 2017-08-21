Armed Man Arrested At Boston Free Speech Rally Held On $10K Bail

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Some of the 33 people taken into custody in Boston during the counter-protests of Saturday’s Boston Free Speech Rally were arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday, including one man who police say was carrying a gun.

The arrests–mostly for disorderly conduct–were made Saturday as an estimated 40,000 counter-protesters marched down Tremont Street and then gathered in and around Boston Common.

Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley says a “small number of people went beyond the bounds of safe behavior” during the events on the Common.

As thousands of protesters left the Common Saturday, police began to report issues with crowds in the area of Boylston and Tremont Streets. A group of officers in riot gear scuffled with the crowd and took several people into custody.

Officers reported that some of the protesters were throwing rocks at the police.

Police said one man, Nathan Mizrahi of Norwich, New York, was arrested with a gun.

Defense says Mizrahi cooperated with police, handing over a vest which police say contained weapons. — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 21, 2017

Mizrahi was ordered held on $10,000 bail on firearms offenses.

The father of seven was ordered to stay out of Massachusetts for any non-court-related business, and is due back in court September 18.

It's unclear which ideological side Mizrahi may have been on Saturday at the Common. — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 21, 2017

Another man, Mohammed Eldeb of Somerville, was arrested after police said he threw a bottle at them–but was held because of outstanding warrants.

He was held on $500 bail on the assault and battery charge stemming from the bottle incident, and had $200 bail each on unrelated warrants out of Lowell and Malden. He’s been taken to Middlesex County to face those warrants.

Delroy Richardson, 25 of Brockton, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest Saturday.

He’s due to be arraigned Tuesday, but spoke to reporters in court Monday, saying it was unfortunate things got out of hand, because his intent and message were peace and unity.

“That was the best time I got locked up in my life, to be honest with you,” Richardson said. “I know I did something right. I felt good. I was trying to stick up for all of us, you know?”

Richardson said he understood that police were just doing their jobs.

“I got little bruises on me and everything, but they also was doing their jobs too, I can’t discredit them,” Richardson said of the police. “We was just out there trying to have peace, you know, and show our part of how we feel, no racism in Boston.”

He said he felt “good as hell” about standing together with people from all backgrounds and races against a president he believes has been “hyping up” right-wing activists.

“We all won,” Richardson said. “People really gotta look at that and really put that into mind, that’s the only thing I want.”

Arraignments for the rest of those arrested at or near Boston Common on Saturday were still set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Patrick McCarthy was charged with drinking in public, on the Common Saturday. Charge will be dismissed upon payment of court costs. — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 21, 2017

Otherwise, Conley says marchers, protest organizers and police deserve praise for keeping the city peaceful and safe. He says Boston sent a strong message against bigotry and racism.

Organizers of the free speech rally say the event was mischaracterized and that it accomplished its purpose.

