Solar Eclipse: Monday’s Cloud Forecast, Timeline

BOSTON (CBS) — One more day until the big solar eclipse! Hopefully you have the ISO-labeled glasses and are ready to take in the sight.

Forecast:

In the northeast, high pressure will be in control so it will be clear for the partial eclipse! The northwestern US will have a clear sky, especially in areas in the path of totality.

Clouds may obstruct the view across the main path in the plains and Midwest. More clouds are expected across the southeast.

Details:

The partial eclipse will begin in Boston at 1:28 p.m. when the moon takes its journey in front of the sun. Max eclipse with 63% of the sun blocked, will be at 2:46 p.m., ending at 3:59 p.m.

Facts:

-Do not use sunglasses. The special glasses that look like 3D glasses should be approved by the American Astronomical Association, and an ISO label. The Black polymer used is 100,000 times stronger than your sunglasses filter.

-Pets don’t need special eye wear. They’re smart enough to never look at the sun anyway! If you’re nervous about their eyesight, just keep them indoors.

-do not use your phone to take pictures or video! It will damage the camera, and your eyes trying to look at it.

If you don’t have the special glasses, watch live coverage on WBZ. Or go old-school!

Make a pinhole projector with a small hole in cardboard or paper, put your back to the sun and hold up that hole to project the image on another surface.

Or notice the leaves around you if you’re near a tree. The holes in the leaves will project tiny eclipses on the surfaces nearby!

Enjoy!