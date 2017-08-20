Patriots Ups & Downs: Burkhead Shines Out Of Backfield

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots dropped their second straight game this preseason, but the good news is we’re halfway through the slate of games that don’t count and a little bit closer to opening night on September 7.

The Patriots returned to the scene of the greatest Super Bowl comeback ever on Saturday night, but fell to the Houston Texans 27-23 at NRG Stadium. Being the second game on the preseason schedule, Saturday night’s tilt had a little more of a real football feel to it with most of the New England starters seeing some action against the Texans. And they may be 0-2 in games that don’t count, but it’s not like the Patriots were going to show off their actual playbook with a matchup with the Texans at Gillette Stadium coming up in just over a month (a game that will actually count).

Mix what we saw from the game with Tuesday and Wednesday’s joint practices with Houston at The Greenbrier in West Virginia and Bill Belichick called it a “good week” for his Patriots, which is about as positive as you’ll get out of the head coach. Of course, he added the disclaimer that they have a long way to go in order to be where they want to be heading into the new season, but that should be expected from the hooded one.

Here’s what stood out from Saturday night’s game, both the good and the bad, for the New England Patriots:

Ups

Rex Burkhead Shines

The running back looks like he’ll be a great fit in the New England offense, racking up 70 yards during his time on the field Saturday night. That included a 22-yard touchdown on a short pass from Brady over the middle in which he marched into the end zone untouched.

Burkhead had the biggest game on the offensive side of the ball, and he did it with a handful of friends and family on hand (making the trip from Dallas). There is no hesitation in his game and he’s going to be a fine addition to Brady’s arsenal, potentially as the Patriots starting running back.

Good Tune-Up For Brady & Co.

Tom Brady was on the field for 17 snaps, playing the first two series of the game. It was a shaky start but No. 12 but he finished his night with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Burkhead’s score. His final stat line reads 6-for-9 for 67 yards and the touchdown, getting some game reps with Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman and someone else very important to the New England offense for the first time this preseason.

Surprising Appearance From Gronk

We got a quick look at Rob Gronkowski, who played in his first game back surgery ending his 2016 campaign early. He hadn’t played in a preseason game since 2012, and played 15 of the team’s first 17 snaps on Saturday night according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss.

He didn’t record any stats, but Gronk leaves Houston injury-free. His appearance in Saturday’s loss is a sign that Gronkowski is 100 percent healthy and ready to go for 2017.

Cyrus Jones Turns In Some Impressive Returns

If anyone needed a boost of confidence this weekend, it was Cyrus Jones. The second-year return man had 58 yards on four punt returns, including a 32-yard return to the Houston 42 in the second quarter to help set up a Patriots field goal. There was one kick that Jones should have let go, but more importantly he didn’t fumble any of the kicks he fielded.

Jones was greeted on the sidelines with plenty of handshakes, and is heading back to New England with a lot more confidence than he had last week.

Bonus: Perfect Night For Gostkowski

People love to hate on/express their concern about Stephen Gostkowski, but the Pats kicker was a perfect three-for-three on Saturday night.

Downs

Tough Night For Malcolm Butler

The defense didn’t have a particularly great start, highlighted by some uncharacteristic struggles from Malcolm Butler.

Butler was targeted five times and gave up receptions on all five of them, including a 37-yard catch by Bruce Ellington and a two-yard touchdown grab by Jaelen Strong, who out-muscled him to get open in the end zone.

Jimmy’s Pick

It was UGLY and it was his final play of the night. Garoppolo said it was frustrating that he wasn’t able to go back out and make up for it, which will leave a real sour taste in his mouth leading up to Friday night’s preseason tilt against the Lions in Detroit.

Garoppolo faked a handoff and rolled to his right, only to find the Houston defense didn’t bite on the play action. He felt the pressure and it appeared he forced a pass to Jacob Hollister that ended up in the hands of Denzel Rice, who took it 39 yards to the New England 4-yard line. One play later D’Onta Foreman was in the end zone and the Texans had the lead for good.

Garoppolo said after the game that he was trying to throw the ball away but just didn’t get enough on it. We’ll have to take his word for it, but it was bad throw either way. Real bad.

He had a pretty good game otherwise, finishing 15-for-23 for 145 yards and a touchdown, but Garoppolo has to be better with his time to shine in the preseason running out.

Big Plays

The Patriots defense gave up three more big plays (37 yards, 33 yards and 63 yards) on Saturday night. They’ve allowed six plays of 30+ yards this preseason. Granted, it’s preseason and these came without the likes of Dont’a Hightower and other defensive stars on the field, but that isn’t going to let Matt Patricia sleep any easier this week.

Roberts Hurt

Linebacker Elandon Roberts suffered a rib injury while trying to make a tackle (on a 63-yard catch-and-run by Foreman) and did not return. He walked off under his own power but was later taken to the locker room on a cart, and was clearly in a significant amount of pain.

In addition to being without rookie defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Derek Rivers, Geneo Grissom also sat this one out with an undisclosed injury. It’s looking more and more likely that the Patriots will have to address their lack of depth at defensive end in the near future.