Gold Stars & Penalty Flags: Burkhead Shows Off His Versatility; Butler Gets Picked On By Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — After a good week of practice that featured a pair of joint sessions with the Houston Texans (tough and physical sessions), the two teams hit the field for a preseason tilt on Saturday night.

Overall, the Patriots’ week with the Texans brought out the best in both teams. And now, two preseason games are in the books and the Pats are looking better than they did after their preseason opener against the Jaguars. Even Rob Gronkowski got some preseason play for the first time since 2012 on Saturday night against Houston.

The Pats may have lost 27-23, but there was a lot of positives to take out of the game and the practice sessions as they march toward the regular season. Here are your Gold Stars and Penalty Flags from Saturday night:

Gold Stars

– Rex Burkhead gets a gold star. This is exactly what the Pats were looking for when they went after Rex in the offseason, another body in the backfield who can make a difference on offense. The running back finished with 20 yards on seven carries and 50 yards on a trio of receptions — including a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Burkhead gives the Pats some more versatility out of the backfield and yet another weapon that Tom Brady can use. He is also a very good player on special teams, so this is an all-around excellent pickup for the Pats.

– Lawrence Guy gets a gold star. This could be a very underrated signing for the Patriots, as Guy’s acquisition has mostly flown under the radar. The Pats signed the defensive lineman to a four-year, $20 million deal in March. He’s made plays in camp and now he’s been in the middle of plays in both preseason games.

Against the Texans, Guy had two tackles and a sack. Plus, he made life difficult for Houston running backs as he was hard to get around at the line. Remember his name because Lawrence Guy may play a big part in the Pats defense this season.

– Stephen Gostkowski gets a gold star. I guess the reason the Pats didn’t bring anyone into camp to challenge Gostkowsi was because he would beat them. The kicker was a perfect three-for-three on the night against the Texans, including a 51 yarder.

Last year wasn’t the best for Gostkowski, but hopefully this is a sign that he’s turned the corner.

Penalty Flags

– Malcolm Butler gets a penalty flag. After watching the game against the Texans, I got the feeling that Butler is not used to getting picked on (that was Logan Ryan last year). Houston stayed away from Stephon Gilmore and went right after Butler, and the soon-to-be free agent didn’t handle it well.

Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown — all at Malcolm’s expense. Butler seemed out of sorts in his brief time on the field. But he should get used to the attention, as teams may stay away from Gilmore and target him.

I have no doubt that Butler will be up to the challenge; I think he just had a bad game.

– Jimmy Garoppolo gets a penalty flag. It was another slow start for the Pats backup quarterback. He made the wrong read on a play that led to a huge sack on third down, and then he threw a costly interception to end his night. He has to throw that ball away and he knows it.

Garoppolo lobbied hard to get back into the game after the pick, but Bill Belichick said no. So that pick will be stewing in Garoppolo’s mind leading up to Friday night’s preseason tilt in Detroit. Jimmy has that gunslinger style and he has to make sure it doesn’t hurt the team. It did Saturday night.