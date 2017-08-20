Keller @ Large: Rep. Mike Capuano On Trump

BOSTON (CBS) — Every day, Rep. Mike Capuano says, he asks himself what’s going on with President Donald Trump.

“I thought I had kind of seen it all, and every day I think, well okay, he can’t do anything more,” Capuano said. “And pretty much, every day, he finds another way to get further down to the bottom of the barrell. It’s just stunning to me.”

Congress is on recess, so the ever-outspoken Massachusetts 7th District congressman sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller to talk about the president.

Capuano said the more moderate Republicans in congress that he’s friends with see Trump as a problem, but only say so privately because they’re worried about losing primaries in their districts.

“They don’t know how to extricate themselves, because on some degree, they have to look at a primary wherever they come from, California, Texas,” he said. “In a primary, they have to deal with … Donald Trump people make up a significant number, if not a majority, of a Republican primary, and then they have to run against a Democrat.”

He said his appetite for his job has only grown.

“To be honest, Mr. Trump has whetted my appetite even more,” Capuano said. “I want to be there to make sure he doesn’t destroy the America we all know and love, and I would love, love, love the opportunity to serve in congress again with Democratic majorities.”

The two also spoke about the issue of Confederate statues and the wave of protest they have sparked.

