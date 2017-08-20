Jerry Remy Honored By Red Sox Nation For 30 Years Of Broadcasting

BOSTON (CBS) — Speaking in front of Red Sox Nation, Jerry Remy said goodbye for now, but was confident he would be back.

“You have no idea how much I appreciate this ceremony after 30 years,” said Remy.

On Sunday, before the Red Sox, Yankees game, the NESN Red Sox color analyst was honored with gifts and kinds words for his decades of broadcasting that made him a household name.

“To be received like that is absolutely remarkable,” he said.

Back in June, the 64-year-old former Red Sox second baseman announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer for the fifth time and is about to undergo a new round of treatment which will cause him to step away from the broadcast booth.

“It’s scary. It’s a three-month process. I look forward to starting, which sounds crazy but I am, because I want to get it by me and I want to get moving on with my life.”

Remy has called more than 3,900 Red Sox games for the network since 1988.

Remy thanked his family, the Red Sox, and the doctors at Mass General Hospital for their love and support.

“My life has been full of challenges and I totally expect to beat this again and hopefully this treatment will wash it away for good,” Remy said. “I am fully confident I will be back in that booth next year for Opening Day when the Red Sox lift a pennant for another year. Thank you.”