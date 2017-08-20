Eclipse Excitement Growing For Researchers, General Public Alike

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Scientists and the general public alike are excited about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Monday’s total solar eclipse will be the first one in 99 years.

The Boston area will only see a partial eclipse. Starting at 1:28 p.m., the moon will make its journey in front of the sun. Max eclipse, with 63% of the sun blocked, will be at 2:46 p.m. and end at 3:59 p.m.

Megan Watzke with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics will be watching the eclipse in Idaho along the path of totality.

“In particular we have a group of scientists for example who have built their own instrument and are flying it on a gulf stream five get over Kentucky right during the path of totality, they are going to get some really amazing data on the sun’s outer atmosphere, called the Corona, that we’ve never seen before,” said Watzke.

Even though the solar eclipse will not be seen in its full strength in Massachusetts, locals are still getting excited about the event.

Cambridge eatery Henrietta’s Table took advantage of science at work.

The restaurant offered eclipse glasses and solar eclipse themed drinks with a pre-ordered lunch. They sold out in a day and a half.

“We’ve been getting a lot of feedback for a lot of people who were interested, mostly in-house guests that were staying in the hotel because they got the insight first, it went pretty quick,” said Archie Almodovar, Henrietta’s Table Manager.