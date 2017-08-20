SOLAR ECLIPSE: Cloud Forecast, Timeline | What To Know | How To Protect Your Eyes | Watch: Anatomy Of An Eclipse

Weymouth Murder Suspect Identified By Police

Filed Under: Michelle Clarke, Murder Victim, Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Police have identified a Dorchester man who they believe is connected to the murder of a Weymouth mother.

43-year-old Kerrol Florizel Bailey is wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Michelle Clarke, police said. He is considered dangerous and is possibly armed.

bailey Weymouth Murder Suspect Identified By Police

Kerrol Florizel Bailey (Photo Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Clarke was found dead in her Lake Street apartment on Saturday morning.

“She had suffered apparent sharp trauma injuries to her body,” Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Greg Connor told reporters at a news conference.

victim 2 Weymouth Murder Suspect Identified By Police

Michelle Clarke, the Weymouth victim. (Photo credit: Family friend)

Officials said, Bailey who is a former boyfriend of Clarke, may be driving a 2005 dark blue Ford pickup truck with the license plate FF47BK.

A friend of Clarke reached out to police around 4 a.m. on Saturday and said they were concerned for her safety.

Bailey lives on Tremlett Street in Dorchester but is known to have family in Florida.

Police said Bailey could also be using the names, Tony Smith or Cornell James.

If you see him, do not approach him, said police. Anyone with information is asked to call Mass. State Police at 508-820-2121 or Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch