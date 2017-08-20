Weymouth Murder Suspect Identified By Police

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Police have identified a Dorchester man who they believe is connected to the murder of a Weymouth mother.

43-year-old Kerrol Florizel Bailey is wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Michelle Clarke, police said. He is considered dangerous and is possibly armed.

Clarke was found dead in her Lake Street apartment on Saturday morning.

“She had suffered apparent sharp trauma injuries to her body,” Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Greg Connor told reporters at a news conference.

Officials said, Bailey who is a former boyfriend of Clarke, may be driving a 2005 dark blue Ford pickup truck with the license plate FF47BK.

A friend of Clarke reached out to police around 4 a.m. on Saturday and said they were concerned for her safety.

Bailey lives on Tremlett Street in Dorchester but is known to have family in Florida.

Police said Bailey could also be using the names, Tony Smith or Cornell James.

If you see him, do not approach him, said police. Anyone with information is asked to call Mass. State Police at 508-820-2121 or Weymouth Police at 781-335-1212.