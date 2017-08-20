AG Healey: Don’t Open Restricted Waters To Oil, Gas Drilling

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey says she’s opposed to the creation of a new five-year national offshore oil and gas leasing program.

Healey said the plan would open up all currently restricted offshore areas to drilling — including Atlantic waters off the Massachusetts coast.

The Democrat filed public comments with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management this week expressing her concerns.

Healey says opening the Atlantic Ocean to oil and gas leasing could end up threatening the Massachusetts economy and the state’s coastal environment.

She said an oil spill off the coast could “devastate” Massachusetts’ commercial fishing industry — the third largest in the country— and the state’s recreation and tourism industries.

She said the Trump administration is prioritizing the needs of oil companies over the state’s commercial fishing industry.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)