36th Annual MS Harborfest Held In Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) — More than 50 sailboats raced Saturday to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research.

The 36th annual MS Harborfest Regatta was held Saturday in Portland Harbor.

The sailors raised money for vital research initiatives through sponsorships.

harborfest 36th Annual MS Harborfest Held In Portland Harbor

Sailboats in Portland Harbor for the MS Harborfest Regatta. (WBZ-TV)

Once the race was over, those sailors got to come back to shore for a celebration.

“We have awards in eight divisions, and we have a great feast for them, and lots of great music,” said MS Harborfest Development Director Sue Tidd. “It’s a celebration of how they’re racing for a cure in Portland Harbor for MS.”

Organizers are expecting to raise more than $100,000 by the end of the weekend. Over the last 36 years, Harborfest has raised more than $3 million in total.

The festival wraps up Sunday.

