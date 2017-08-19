Rafael Devers Homers Yet Again Against Yankees

BOSTON (CBS) — At this point, it’s more surprising when Rafael Devers doesn’t homer for the Boston Red Sox.

The rookie sensation went yard again on Saturday night against the New York Yankees, his eighth home in just his 20th Major League game.

The 20-year-old Devers crushed a solo blast in the bottom of the seventh inning to straightaway center field, the deepest part of Fenway Park. It pulled Boston to within 4-3 at the time, and was as close as the Red Sox would get in the loss.

Guess who hit another HR..yup Rafael Devers pic.twitter.com/owoSbrM3V0 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 20, 2017

Devers’ latest homer marked the third straight game he’s taken a Yankees pitcher deep, putting him in some pretty select company. He joins Babe Ruth as the only two players to homer against the Yankees in three straight games before their 21st birthday, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Devers went 2-for-4 on Saturday night and is hitting .364 with 16 RBI during his time in the majors. He’s clearly not phased by the spotlight.