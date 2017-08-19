NightSide – The Boston Rally Nears

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally sets off tomorrow in what has been a highly publicized story in the media this past week. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh emphasized in today’s press conference that safety is the chief concern, hate speech won’t be tolerated and that if things go awry, they will quickly shut it down. He also mentioned Dan Rea sizing up his guest, John Medlar, and vetting out each of the rally’s speakers legitimacy. Do you think this will be a rally of peace, or is it just a guise for alt-right dissension?