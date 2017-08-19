WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Friends and Relatives Mourn Death Of Weymouth Murder Victim

Filed Under: Murder Victim, Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Friends and relatives are mourning the death of a young Weymouth woman who was also the mother of a little boy.

“I’m still in shock. It hasn’t really hit me yet,” one neighbor said.

victim 2 Friends and Relatives Mourn Death Of Weymouth Murder Victim

Michelle Clarke, the Weymouth victim. (Photo credit: Family friend)

Thirty-three year old Michelle Clarke was the victim of an apparent murder. Her body was found early Saturday morning with what police say are sharp trauma injuries.

A friend says she worked two jobs, one of them as a bartender where she was having issues.

“She told me she was having problems. She told me that a guy came up to her on the job last week. He came to her job and threw a drink on her,” the friend said.

“They threw him out and then when she came out, her car was keyed up,” the friend also said.

For hours on Saturday, police detectives worked the scene on Lake Street where the victim was discovered in her apartment. Luckily, her little boy is okay according to Assistant District Attorney Gregory Connor.

“Although her son resides with her, her son was not at home at the time of the event. He was with family members,” Connor said at a news conference. “He is with that family right now, and he is safely with them at this time.”

flowers on the porch Friends and Relatives Mourn Death Of Weymouth Murder Victim

Flowers left on the porch of Weymouth murder victim. (WBZ-TV)

Now the neighborhood expresses its grief with flowers left at the victim’s doorstep, horrified that someone was taken so violently.

They worry about Clarke’s son.

“Now, somebody has no mother, so it’s just very concerning you know this kid,” a neighbor said. “This poor child, now he has to deal with the fact that his mother is gone.”

Investigators aren’t revealing a possible motive. Police say they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community even though there is no word of an arrest.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch