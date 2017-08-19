Friends and Relatives Mourn Death Of Weymouth Murder Victim

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Friends and relatives are mourning the death of a young Weymouth woman who was also the mother of a little boy.

“I’m still in shock. It hasn’t really hit me yet,” one neighbor said.

Thirty-three year old Michelle Clarke was the victim of an apparent murder. Her body was found early Saturday morning with what police say are sharp trauma injuries.

DA's office says victim "suffered apparent sharp trauma injuries". No word on arrest. #wbz pic.twitter.com/RsOq2pc0hU — Jim Smith (@JimSmith_WBZ) August 19, 2017

A friend says she worked two jobs, one of them as a bartender where she was having issues.

“She told me she was having problems. She told me that a guy came up to her on the job last week. He came to her job and threw a drink on her,” the friend said.

“They threw him out and then when she came out, her car was keyed up,” the friend also said.

For hours on Saturday, police detectives worked the scene on Lake Street where the victim was discovered in her apartment. Luckily, her little boy is okay according to Assistant District Attorney Gregory Connor.

“Although her son resides with her, her son was not at home at the time of the event. He was with family members,” Connor said at a news conference. “He is with that family right now, and he is safely with them at this time.”

Now the neighborhood expresses its grief with flowers left at the victim’s doorstep, horrified that someone was taken so violently.

They worry about Clarke’s son.

“Now, somebody has no mother, so it’s just very concerning you know this kid,” a neighbor said. “This poor child, now he has to deal with the fact that his mother is gone.”

Investigators aren’t revealing a possible motive. Police say they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community even though there is no word of an arrest.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

