WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Woman Stranded In Backyard Pool Finds Help On Facebook

By Paula Ebben
Filed Under: Epping NH, iPad, Paula Ebben

EPPING, NH (CBS) – A backyard pool mishap stranded an Epping, NH woman in four feet of water, but also revealed the positive power of social media.

When Leslie Kahn went for a dip, she didn’t expect her pool ladder to break. But what happened next will renew your faith in people.

“I swim as often as possible every summer,” Leslie says.

She had just finished her daily swim on a day a lot nicer than today, but as she started to get out, a step on the pool ladder broke.

pool Woman Stranded In Backyard Pool Finds Help On Facebook

Leslie Kahn got stuck in her backyard pool when the ladder broke (WBZ-TV)

“I had one foot on it, and when I put my other foot on it, it went down. And I cracked my knee,” she says

Still, she tried to climb out, but just couldn’t manage it.

“Because I don’t have the agility or the upper body strength that I used to,” she said.

Now what? “I was thinking I might be here a while because my tenants were out, nobody was home. My phone was inside,” she says.

pool2 Woman Stranded In Backyard Pool Finds Help On Facebook

Leslie Kahn got stuck in her backyard pool when the ladder broke (WBZ-TV)

But her old iPad was on a chair on the small pool deck, but it was out of reach. Then, ingenuity. “So then I grab the pole. Hooked the leg of the chair. Dragged it over, and got online,” she says.

She posted her 911 on “Epping Squawks,” a community Facebook group. “Only a few minutes to start getting a response,” Leslie says.

Offers of help poured in, and people came to Leslie’s house. They tried to fix the ladder, no dice. They tried putting a chair in the water, but it was too tippy.

“Every idea we thought of didn’t work,” she says. Finally they tried a step ladder. “And I just climbed out. Happily ever after at that point,” she says.

And a big thank you to the good people of Epping. “People keep saying, ‘I bet you can laugh about it now.’ I was laughing about it then. What else can you do!” she says.

More from Paula Ebben
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch