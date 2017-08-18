Mitt Romney: President Trump Must Apologize For Charlottesville Remarks

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is taking on President Donald Trump once again, this time insisting that the commander-in-chief apologize for his inflammatory remarks about a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

In a statement shared on Facebook Friday morning, Romney called on his fellow Republican to “address the American people, acknowledge that he was wrong, apologize.”

Trump said on Tuesday there is “blame on both sides” for the death of Heather Heyer, the woman who was run over while protesting racism in Charlottesville.

Romney says the president’s words could “commence an unraveling of our national fabric” and said Trump needs to “state forcefully and unequivocally that racists are 100% to blame for the murder and violence in Charlottesville.”

“Testify that there is no conceivable comparison or moral equivalency between the Nazis–who brutally murdered millions of Jews and who hundreds of thousands of Americans gave their lives to defeat–and the counter-protestors who were outraged to see fools parading the Nazi flag, Nazi armband and Nazi salute,” Romney said. “And once and for all, he must definitively repudiate the support of David Duke and his ilk and call for every American to banish racists and haters from any and every association.”

The 2012 Republican nominee for president had initially tweeted a response to Trump’s remarks hours after he made them.

No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 16, 2017

During the GOP primary, Romney called Trump “a phony, a fraud.” Trump fired back by saying Romney was a “loser” who “choked like a dog” in his unsuccessful White House bid.