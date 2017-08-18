New Hampshire Confirms Identity Of Suspected Serial Killer

By HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press
Filed Under: allenstown, Bob Evans, New Hampshire, Terry Peder Rasmussen

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say they have confirmed the true identity of a suspected serial killer.

In January, authorities said that a man who died in a California prison in 2010 likely killed a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1981 and a woman and three girls whose bodies were found in barrels in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000.

allenstown2000barrel New Hampshire Confirms Identity Of Suspected Serial Killer

Two bodies were found in this metal drum in Allenstown, N.H. in 2000. (Photo credit: N.H. Attorney General’s Office)

Read: Timeline Of Events (.pdf)

The suspect went by several names, including Bob Evans, but authorities said Friday that DNA results confirm his real name was Terry Peder Rasmussen.

bob evans New Hampshire Confirms Identity Of Suspected Serial Killer

Terry Peder Rasmussen, aka Bob Evans,in 1985. (Photo credit: NH Attorney General’s Office)

View: Images Of Terry Peder Rasmussen (.pdf)

Investigators are still trying to detail his whereabouts between 1974, when he visited his ex-wife and children in Arizona, and his arrival in New Hampshire a few years later.

allenstown1985 barrel New Hampshire Confirms Identity Of Suspected Serial Killer

Two bodies were found in this metal drum in Allenstown, N.H. in 1985. (Photo credit: N.H. Attorney General’s Office)

At the time of his death, he was serving time in California for the death of his girlfriend.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch