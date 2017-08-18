Barcelona Terror Attack: 13 Killed, Police Stop Second Plot

NightSide – Sanitizing American History

By Dan Rea
Dan Rea, Nightside

BOSTON (CBS) – The removal of General Robert E. Lee’s statue has created a chain reaction of “me too” activists that want to see longstanding American symbols removed and historic locations renamed. President Trump has lamented in tweets today of the removal of “beautiful statues.” A Chicago pastor has been vocal in demanding the removal of George Washington’s statue and a rename of Washington Park. And, locally an activist wants Faneuil Hall to be renamed because Peter Faneuil owned and traded slaves. Do you agree with these people or side with President Trump’s thinking?

