NightSide – Can Boston’s Rally Set the Right Standard?

BOSTON (CBS) – The hullabaloo is building over the Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally, which will occur this coming Saturday. Many people are hoping for peace, but preparing for heightened safety concerns. These concerns are validated when we’ve seen the violence demonstrated to attack our liberties like most recently in Charlottesville and as of today in Barcelona, where 13 people were killed in a popular tourist area. Boston Free Speech spokesman John Medlar has stated that the purpose of this event is to promote civic nationalism, yet some of the listed speakers have alt-right connections. Do you think this rally will occur peacefully? Can Boston pull this off properly?