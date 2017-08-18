Bridgewater Bakery Floor Collapse Leaves 1 Hurt

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A man was seriously injured Friday morning when he fell through the collapsing floor of a Bridgewater bakery.
A worker at the Just Desserts Bakery on Main Street fell through the floor at about 9:30 a.m.
Then, a piece of heavy machinery fell on him.
He was rushed to the hospital. There’s no word yet on his condition.
The fire department and the building inspector are still on the scene.
The building inspector says the likely cause of the collapse is that the wood under the concrete floor was rotted.