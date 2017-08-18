Keller @ Large: Deprive Kook Nation The Attention It Craves

BOSTON (CBS) – Wow, what a sham this “free speech rally” scheduled for Boston Common Saturday is turning out to be.

I’m not going to give these shameless publicity hounds what they want by mentioning any names, but according to the Boston Globe, the speaking program at Saturday’s non-event will include a violent thug most famous for being caught on video beating another demonstrator over the head with a wooden plank, and a conspiracy kook who promoted the lie about a pedophile ring operated by prominent Democrats out of a Washington D.C. pizza parlor – remember, the fable that drew a loon with a loaded gun to the scene to check it out?

The local man who’s been the spokesman for this clown carnival was on the radio with Dan Rea Wednesday night, and he made me laugh with disgust when he justified his invitation to a Holocaust denier by claiming that his was a credible voice because while he might be wrong about the Holocaust, he could be right about other things.

Yes, of course!

And every day that passes since the last Ice Age draws us a day closer to the next one, right?

When I suggested that the proper public response to Saturday’s rally was to roundly ignore it, I got some pushback from people who insisted that, as one woman put it, “silence is tacit acceptance.”

But I respectfully disagree.

Ignoring this particular puppet show doesn’t equal acceptance or endorsement.

It deprives Kook Nation of the attention it desperately craves, and decreases their incentive to do more of it.

So I say, let their garbage fall on vacant ground and deaf ears Saturday.

You know the media will be there – let that be the story they take away.