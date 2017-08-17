BREAKING: 13 Dead, 50 Injured In Barcelona Van Attack | Read More | Watch Live

Vermont Man Fired For Participating In White Supremacist Rally

Filed Under: Charlottesville, Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has been fired from his job after participating in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Burlington Free Press reports that 28-year-old Ryan Roy of Burlington is shown in a Vice News documentary carrying a torch during a protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Roy says he favors white nationalism and separation based on race. He was fired from his job at Pizzeria Uno and Grill in South Burlington for participating in the rally.

charlottesville flags Vermont Man Fired For Participating In White Supremacist Rally

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands behind a crowd of hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the ‘alt-right’ in Charlottesville (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/AFP/Getty Images)

He says “there’s nothing wrong with white people standing up for their own interest and identity.”

Roy blames the violent clashes in Charlottesville on counterprotesters. A woman was killed when a man rammed his car into a crowd of counterdemonstrators Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch