Sighs Of Relief At Logan When Travelers In Spain Arrive Safely After Terror Attack

BOSTON (CBS) — News of the latest terror attack in Barcelona prompted relief from their families in Boston when those travelers got off the only plane flying from Spain on Thursday.

There was a tremendous sigh of relief from one mother and daughter at Logan Airport Thursday. Savannah Moynihan feels lucky to be reunited with her mother Dee after traveling for weeks in Spain.

“I feel really lucky and really blessed that my timing worked out for five weeks in Spain and here I am okay,” Savannah said.

She was in the air when the news broke about the terror attack.

“I’m glad I didn’t know about it during the flight because I think I would have felt a little nervous,” she also said.

Her mother didn’t know about the attack and was relieved to see her daughter.

“I didn’t see it on the news, so I was relieved it didn’t happen to her,” Dee Moynihan said.

Savannah was in Barcelona about three weeks ago and she says the city is filled with people at this time of year.

“There is definitely a lot of tourists and tourists don’t come in cars so there’s a lot of people walking in the streets. Everyone’s kind of lost in their maps,” Savannah said.

Savannah says that the terrorism threat isn’t limited to air travelers.

“It’s not restricted to air travelers or music festivals. We live in a scary world,” Savannah said.

Savannah said she made many friends when she was in Barcelona and she plans to give them a call to find out if they’re okay.