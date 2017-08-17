Summer Of Savings: Discounted Movie Nights

BOSTON (CBS) – Normally a family movie night can be quite expensive. But there are several venues in the area where you can catch a movie without breaking the bank.

Friday nights you can catch a movie under the stars at the Hatch Shell’s “Free Friday Flicks.”

Coming up you can see “Dr. Strange” and “Star Wars: Rogue One.”

You can also see “Beauty and the Beast” at the Prudential Center.

Just grab a blanket or lawn chair and your favorite snacks.

Patriots preseason isn’t the only excitement in Foxboro.

Patriot Place is hosting free summer movies, complete with pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m. The next showing is Friday, September 1.

On Revere Beach, they’re hosting “Date Night Movie Night” with the classic “Grease.” This is Saturday night, August 19 on the beach in front of Kelly’s Roast Beef, starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can also catch a show and escape the heat. Regal Cinemas are offering summer movies for kids all summer long.

In Marlboro and Bellingham, the shows are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, for just $1.

Then there’s AMC movie camp. Every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m., $4 gets you a kid’s pack plus admission to a classic movie in Londonderry, N.H.

Another chance to see a movie under the stars is at the Boston Harbor Hotel. They’ll be showing family movies by moonlight for the next three Fridays.