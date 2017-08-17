Keller @ Large: President Trump Can Learn A Lot From History

BOSTON (CBS) – In the Twitterized, 24/7 news cycle world we live in perspective can be hard to come by.

One way I try to deal with that is to regularly visit one of the various websites that document notable events that happened on this day in history, and today’s readout is especially instructive.

On August 17, 1998, President Bill Clinton became the first sitting president to submit to questions from an independent prosecutor as the target of a grand-jury probe. It was the culmination of a four-year investigation by independent counsel Ken Starr that began as a look at potential cronyism and corruption and wound up with charges of obstruction of justice and perjury connected to Clinton’s lies about his affair with a White House intern.

After giving his testimony, Clinton addressed the nation on TV, denying the charges but admitting to lying about the affair.

By the end of the year, Clinton would be impeached by the House but acquitted in the Senate trial. And while his personal approval ratings never recovered, his job approval did, and he finished his second term as a widely popular president.

Does any of this sound familiar?

I can think of one person right away who could draw some useful lessons from this bit of history.

These might include: take high public office seriously.

Remember that you are expected to be a role model of sorts, and act accordingly.

If you make a mistake, that’s human.

Don’t deny or lie about it, own up to it, seek forgiveness, and it will likely be forthcoming.

And whatever you do, don’t play games with the special prosecutor.

Yes, you can learn a lot from history.

If you’re interested in learning.