20 Tons Of Nutella Stolen From Truck In Germany

CBS Local — Police in Germany are on the lookout for a thief with a massive sweet tooth. According to reports, over 20 tons of Nutella and chocolate eggs were stolen from a refrigerated trailer in the town of Neustadt.

The sugary heist reportedly took place some time between Aug. 12 and 13 and the thief — or thieves — would have needed their own truck to carry away that much chocolate, authorities say. German police are looking to see if the heist may be connected to the theft of an empty tractor trailer in the town Weimar around the same time.

“It’s not even clear if they were after the sweets or after the trailer — at this point we don’t know what their motive was,” police spokesman Martin Ahlich said, per CBS affiliate KYTX.

The chocolate robbery wasn’t even the only food-related crime of the weekend. Another trailer with 30 tons of fruit juice inside was reportedly swiped from the town of Wittenberg. The stolen Nutella and other chocolate candies has been valued at around $82,000.

In the meantime, police are warning people to be suspicious if they get any odd offers for sweet treats.

“Anyone offered large quantities of chocolate via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately,” Neustadt police announced in a statement.