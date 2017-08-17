NightSide – Two Local Doctors on Living with Cancer

August 17, 2017 12:53 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Many are aware of how painful the challenge is for people coping with cancer. Joining Dan in studio are two Mass General Hospital doctors, whom are passionate practitioners of the fight against cancer. Dr. David Ryan is chief of hematology/oncology and Dr. Vicki Jackson is chief of palliative care. They have collaborated as a team and their joint research has culminated in their new book “Living With Cancer.” They will discuss with Dan their integrated approach and offer advice on fighting the disease.

