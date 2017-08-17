BREAKING: Fatalities Reported After Van Plows Into Barcelona Crowd | Read More | Watch Live

Vandals Spray Paint ‘Nazis’ On NH GOP Headquarters

August 17, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: New Hampshire Republican Party, Vandalism

CONCORD, NH (CBS) — The New Hampshire Republican Party headquarters was hit by vandals Wednesday night.

Concord Police received the call Thursday morning and when they arrived on the scene they found the word “Nazis” spray painted on the wall.

nh gop nazi heart Vandals Spray Paint Nazis On NH GOP Headquarters

Nazi heart graffiti spray painted on the NH GOP headquarters building. (Photo credit: NH GOP)

Police say the vandals also threw rocks through several of the windows and other graffiti had been spray painted on the outside of the building.

broken windows on nh gop Vandals Spray Paint Nazis On NH GOP Headquarters

Broken windows at New Hampshire Republican Party Headquarters. (Photo credit: NH GOP)

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley condemned the act.

“Vandalism is unacceptable, it’s inexcusable and it’s wrong. The New Hampshire Democratic Party wholly condemns this criminal action and hopes the perpetrator is held accountable. There is no place for that in our politics,” Buckley said.

nh gop Vandals Spray Paint Nazis On NH GOP Headquarters

New Hampshire Republican State Headquarters. (Photo credit: Google)

Concord Police say they are actively investigating the incident.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Aztech Wench (@SweetFreedom50) says:
    August 17, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    The left is pure hate so they project. They can’t help themselves.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. William Carson (@TitaniumTestis) says:
      August 17, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      Yes they can help themselves. They choose to be this way.

      Reply | Report comment
  2. William Carson (@TitaniumTestis) says:
    August 17, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Lets not forget they burnt 2 GOP election offices this past election too. Fake hate crimes, beatings, censorship. Democrats even elected a leader who pounds on the podium, curses us.
    This obviously is a war and those in the streets waving USSR flags have literally declared us something to be eliminated. Since OWS days the GOP has sat muted and gelded as we are rampaged against. We cannot depend on them for any help.
    If you want to see how this Marxism turns out just go back in history to Mao Zedongs Cultural Revolution in China.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch