Vandals Spray Paint ‘Nazis’ On NH GOP Headquarters

CONCORD, NH (CBS) — The New Hampshire Republican Party headquarters was hit by vandals Wednesday night.
Concord Police received the call Thursday morning and when they arrived on the scene they found the word “Nazis” spray painted on the wall.
Police say the vandals also threw rocks through several of the windows and other graffiti had been spray painted on the outside of the building.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley condemned the act.
“Vandalism is unacceptable, it’s inexcusable and it’s wrong. The New Hampshire Democratic Party wholly condemns this criminal action and hopes the perpetrator is held accountable. There is no place for that in our politics,” Buckley said.
Concord Police say they are actively investigating the incident.
One Comment
The left is pure hate so they project. They can’t help themselves.
Yes they can help themselves. They choose to be this way.
Lets not forget they burnt 2 GOP election offices this past election too. Fake hate crimes, beatings, censorship. Democrats even elected a leader who pounds on the podium, curses us.
This obviously is a war and those in the streets waving USSR flags have literally declared us something to be eliminated. Since OWS days the GOP has sat muted and gelded as we are rampaged against. We cannot depend on them for any help.
If you want to see how this Marxism turns out just go back in history to Mao Zedongs Cultural Revolution in China.