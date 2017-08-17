WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
L.L. Bean Boosting Production Of Iconic Duck Boot

August 17, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: L.L. Bean

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean hopes to give the boot to backlogs of its most iconic product.

The Maine-based retailer is expanding production to keep up with demand for its leather-and-rubber “duck boot” with a new manufacturing center that’s being unveiled Thursday. The company also plans to hire more than 100 additional production workers at two locations in Maine.

The old boot has done more than soldier on: Annual sales have grown from fewer than 100,000 pairs a decade ago to this year’s projection of 750,000 pairs. The company hopes to hit the 1 million mark next year.

The 106,000-square-foot (9,847-square-meter) building doubles the production space in Lewiston, which is home to two of the company’s three injection-molding machines. The other molding machine is in Brunswick, where the leather uppers are stitched to complete the boots.

ll bean L.L. Bean Boosting Production Of Iconic Duck Boot

Inside an L.L. Bean shipping center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

All told, L.L. Bean plans to hire about 160 additional production workers, including about 60 in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city.

L.L. Bean’s original “hunting shoe” was first designed and manufactured more than 100 years ago. They’re still made in Maine, just as they were then.

It’s synonymous with the brand.

There’s a giant boot outside the main store in Freeport and there are two Bootmobiles rolling around North America. There’s even a Bootmobile in Japan.

The “Made in the USA” label is rare these days. Well-known Maine brands like G.H. Bass, Sebago and Dexter are now made overseas.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

