Twitter Reacts To The Greatest First Pitch In Fenway History

BOSTON (CBS) — Jordan Leandre let rapper 50 Cent off the hook forever on Wednesday night, when an otherwise special and emotional first pitch took a turn for the ridiculous.
Leandre’s first pitch, which sailed wide right and directly into the private area of photographer Tony Capobianco, instantly shot to the top of the list of most memorable ceremonial first pitches of all time. The 17-year-old cancer survivor, who said he is also a pitcher himself, winced as his pitch nailed Capobianco below the belt:
Capobianco turned out the be O.K. and was a great sport about it:
The pitch drew a lot of great reactions on Twitter. Here is a sampling of the best ones – while keeping it clean, of course:
Leandre is no stranger to Fenway Park. He’s now thrown out the first pitch five times since 2004, when his cancer went into remission. He’s also known for singing the National Anthem at Fenway and running around the bases not long after regaining the ability to walk on his own:
That only makes Thursday night’s ceremonial pitch that much more legendary.