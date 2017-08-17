‘Haunted’ By History Of Racism, Red Sox Want Yawkey Way Name Change

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox principal owner John Henry said the organization hopes to lead an effort to change the name of Yawkey Way due to the history of racism associated with previous owner Tom Yawkey.

WBZ-TV has confirmed a report by the Boston Herald where Henry said he is “haunted” by the legacy of Yawkey, who owned the team from 1933-1976.

Under Yawkey’s ownership, the Red Sox became the final team in Major League Baseball to integrate.

The Red Sox do not control the name of Yawkey Way, where Fenway Park is located. It is a public street.

But Henry told The Herald that the team wants to “take the lead” in convincing the city that a change is needed.

“But for me, personally, the street name has always been a consistent reminder that it is our job to ensure the Red Sox are not just multi-cultural, but stand for as many of the right things in our community as we can – particularly in our African-American community and in the Dominican community that has embraced us so fully,” Henry told The Herald.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s office said Walsh is “supportive” of the change.