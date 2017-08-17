FBI ‘Stands Ready To Assist’ Boston Police If Needed At Free Speech Rally

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are continuing security preparations ahead of Saturday’s planned Free Speech Rally on Boston Common.

A permit was approved Wednesday for the rally, planned by the Boston Free Speech Coalition.

Spokesman John Medlar said the organization agreed during a meeting with Boston Police and city officials that no weapons will be allowed, anyone can be searched, and the rally will be barricaded by police.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans sent out a letter to college and university students in the city, alerting them to the planned rally and counter-protests and saying that “our main concern is safety.”

“As I have stated in the past, please act in a way that would make your school, your family, and your city proud and please respect our neighborhoods,” Evans wrote to students. “Student behavior off campus will be regarded the same as if it were on campus.”

An FBI spokesman said the department “stands ready” to assist Boston Police if needed.

The FBI along with other federal agencies stands ready to assist our law enforcement partners should they request assistance or resources to address criminal activity or threats to national security. As always, the FBI will protect the security of our nation while upholding the civil rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every citizen.

Medlar has said previously that the Boston Free Speech Coalition “absolutely” disavows white supremacy and does not condone violence like what broke out at rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia last week.

Evans said his job is not to get involved in the politics of the rally.

“They’re claiming they’re all about free speech, but it’s not my role to determine who or what they are,” said Evans. “I know we’ve got a job to do, and that’s to keep people safe in the city.”