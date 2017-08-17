Keller @ Large: Best Way To Fight Far Right Wingnuts? Ignore Them

BOSTON (CBS) – According to the expert forecasters at WBZ-TV, Saturday is going to be a hot day, with a chance of thunderstorms. A perfect day, I’d say, to boycott a bunch of speeches by people who richly deserve to be ignored.

A local group is sponsoring a rally Saturday afternoon on Boston Common reportedly featuring some of the same sort of bigots and hate-peddlers who turned Charlottesville, Virginia into a war zone last weekend. And city officials have responded to the threat of violence posed by this gathering by imposing strict prohibitions on what people can carry into the fenced-in pen that will be erected to keep these cretins and potential counter-protesters apart.

I can’t think of any place I’d rather be less than down there watching this farce unfold on Saturday. And I have a suggestion – wouldn’t it be great if absolutely no one showed up to take in the spectacle?

Groups like these vile far-right-wingnuts thrive on exposure, it’s their oxygen. And mostly they draw it from the story of conflict between two sides. But what if the other side doesn’t show up? Media coverage is likely to diminish; perhaps, if they tire of shouting into a void, even the kooks will lose interest.

But you say the message put out by neo-Nazis and their ilk is so infuriating you feel compelled to speak out?

I would argue that turning your back on these publicity hounds is a profound and effective statement. It diminishes their importance and their outreach, and consigns them to the garbage heap of irrelevance where they belong.

So my advice is, steer clear of the Common on Saturday. It may be the best way to fight back.

Your feedback is welcome. Email me at keller@wbztv.com, or reach out on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.