Isaiah Thomas Says He’ll Be Standing For National Anthem

BOSTON (CBS) — While he respects athletes who are choosing to sit or kneel during the national anthem, Isaiah Thomas won’t be participating in that practice.

The Celtics’ guard told TMZ that he’ll be standing during the anthem when the C’s return to the hardwood in October.

“I guess, stand for what you feel is right,” Thomas told TMZ on Thursday. “I’m not going to do it, but that is those player’s decisions.”

Colin Kaepernick created quite the stir last season when he chose to kneel during the national anthem, and many believe that’s why the quarterback is still unemployed today. As the NFL preseason has gotten underway this year, players such as Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders and Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks have remained seated during the anthem.

Thomas doesn’t see players sitting during the national anthem as an un-patriotic move, understanding that their reasoning for doing so goes much deeper.

As NFL players were did their protests last season, the Celtics chose to stand arm-in-arm during the national anthem to show a sign of unity:

When asked about the racial tension in the country, and the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Thomas’s message was quick and to the point.

“I just wish everybody would love and not hate,” he replied.